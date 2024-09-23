Edo Guber: Oshiomhole Celebrates APC’s Okpebholo, Says What God Can’t Do Doesn’t Exist

The lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the victory of the All Progressive Candidate in the just concluded governorship election in Edo State as will of God.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, declared Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the September 21 election.

Okpebholo polled 291,667 to beat his closest contestant, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 247,274 votes.

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole, while reacting to the development during an interview with newsmen in Benin City on Sunday night, slammed outgoing Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki over his ‘do or die’ statement.

He said: “Anything that God cannot do does not exist”, stressing that “those with wisdom know that power only resides with God.

“When some people said the election was do or die, we said no. It is about choice. Today, God, by His infinite powers, has decreed that Senator Monday to make up for 8 years of disaster caused by Obaseki and Asua together.”