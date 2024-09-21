Edo Guber: PDP Candidate Ighodalo Wins In Akpata’s Polling Unit

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalo, has defeated the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Olumide Akpata, at his polling unit.

According to the result announced at Polling Unit 11, Ward 06, Oredo Local Government Area, Ighodalo polled 41 votes while Akpata trailed with 32 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday Okpebholo, came third with 19 votes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, Ighodalo had boasted that he would win the governorship election by landslide.

He said: “We will win this election by landslide and move our state forward by God’s grace. If there is anybody at home, please come out and cast your vote. We are not comfortable with the little shenanigans that is going on particularly from the APC guys.

“This is a single state election and INEC has all the time to prepare, so there was no need for the delay.

READ MORE: Edo Poll: I Won’t Support Obaseki, PDP’s Candidate Ighodalo – Wike

“There are rumours that they are trying to undermine the election process. Many of them have been caught with ballot papers, PVC’s.

“The worst is that they go round trying to buy votes. They buy votes for ₦15,000 to ₦20,000. They are trying everything to subvert the process.”

Upon casting his vote, Akpata had described his voting experience as seamless. He said that his wish is that every other voter in the state will have the same smooth experience as he did.