Edo Guber: PDP Refuses To Sign Peace Accord, Unless Party Members Are Released Or Charged

Barely few weeks to the Edo state gubernatorial election, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state has refused to sign the peace accord.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the governorship poll, scheduled for September 21, 2024, has generated so much of controversies within the South South state.

It was gathered that the former Nigeria’s Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, announced the decision of the PDP, on Thursday at the venue of the signing of the peace accord in Benin.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the party, Tony Aziegbemi on Thursday, said that the party can only sign the accord if members of the PDP arrested by the police are released.

Edo PDP’s chairman accused Inspector General Of Police, Kayode Egbetokun of being bias over the political crisis facing the state.

Tony said: “We are more than ready for this election. But the police IG is the most biased in the annals of this country.”

“We will not allow a biased IGP who is not from Edo State to determine the outcome of this election. We demand the immediate recall of any external policemen currently marauding the State.”

Also speaking in Benin, Abdulsalami, noted that the state’s ruling party said that it would only sign the agreement, if certain conditions are met.

He said: “I met the governor yesterday and he told me the PDP are not going to sign this peace accord.

“They had made some observations and I was expecting the chairman of the PDP to come and make that statement, having waited for him this long he chose to announce that the PDP said they are not going to sign and they have got some conditionalities.

“They said that after these conditionalities have been met, they will come to Abuja and sign.”

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday, said that PDP might not sign the accord.

The governor spoke about the likelihood of this when he met with members of the National Peace Committee.