Edo Guber: PDP Will Accept Election Outcome – Obaseki Assures

Ahead of the September 21’s governorship election in Edo, Godwin Obaseki, the state’s Governor, has assured that his party, Peoples Democratic Party, will accept the poll’s outcome.

It was gathered that Obaseki made this known on Thursday, in Benin, during a meeting with Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff, stakeholders and military officers ahead of the Saturday’s exercise.

The Governor, tasked security personnel deployed for the election to ensure that Edo residents are allowed to freely elect candidates of their choice.

He said: “We are not asking for any favour but are stating that Edo citizens should be free to go to the polls to elect the candidates of their choice. We will accept the outcome of a properly conducted election.

“For eight years, the security forces in the state have been highly cooperative in helping us address security concerns.

“Together, we have established Forward Operating Bases and designed a digitised security architecture that has made Edo one of the safest states in the nation.”