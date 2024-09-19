Edo Guber: Peter Obi Tasks INEC Over Credible Poll, Says Era Of Rigging Is Over

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called out Independent National Electoral Commission, to ensure credible poll in Edo state’s election, amid plans by politicians, to carry out malpractice.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Edo off-cycle election, which is scheduled to hold on the September 21, has generated nationwide attention.

Recall that the state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had recently called out Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and INEC over attempts to rig the poll for the All Progressive Congress.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Obi, on Wednesday, during the grand finale of the LP governorship campaign in Benin, the state capital, called on the people of Edo state to vote for Olumide Akpata, the party’s governorship candidate.

READ MORE: Aisha Yesufu, Ighodalo Should Be Accountable, For Obi’s Campaign Funds, Not LP — Abure

According to the former governor of Anambra State, the era of election rigging is over in Nigeria, stating that anyone who tries to rig the September 21 election would be rigged.

He said: “If elected, the Labour Party’s candidate will address federal roads connected to the state without waiting for the federal government to act.

“Election rigging is coming to an end in this country. This time around, anyone who rigs the election, we will rig him.

“Nigerians are suffering every day with hardship, and we cannot continue. That is what the Labour Party wants to change.”