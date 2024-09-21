Edo Guber: Police Nab Suspected PDP Thugs, Recover Local Made Pistols

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested two political thugs during an overnight raid at some locations across Edo State.

It was gathered that the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement shared via his X handle on Saturday.

Adejobi said that three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols and one locally made gun were recovered from the two individuals, suspected to members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force has made a significant breakthrough in its efforts to curb electoral violence in Edo State with the arrest of two political thugs, namely: Edwin Obanor, 43-year-old and Audu Tajudeen, a 41-year-old Peoples Democratic Party member from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, Edo.

“Acting on a tip-off that some individuals had been armed to cause mayhem and instability during the election on Saturday, the police operatives swooped into action and apprehended Obanor, a leader of an armed group, at Oredo Ward 4 at about 9pm and Audu Tajudeen at Igara Akoko, Edo, on the eve of the election.

“Upon searching the bags in their possession, three cut-to-size locally fabricated pistols were discovered on Obanor while one locally made gun was recovered from Tajudeen.

“These arrests are a testament to the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

“The police and other supporting security agencies will not tolerate any form of violence or disorderliness during the election in Edo State.

“The police reassure the public of its dedication to protecting lives and property and, therefore, urges citizens to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via our published helplines.”

