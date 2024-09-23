Edo Guber Poll Was Free, Fair – SGF Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, says the Edo State gubernatorial election was void of electoral malpractices.

Akume spoke on Monday in Abuja before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting went into a closed door session at the Aso Rock villa.

According to the SGF, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had a fantastic outing during the election.

His words: “We want to use this opportunity, Mr. Chairman, to congratulate the people of Edo States, particularly the APC family, properly guided by the – father of the APC, in their fantastic outing, recording a huge victory, which had eluded the APC for over eight years.

“The election has been adjudged to be free and fair and that is what Mr. President has always stood for it.

“We want to thank you, Mr. President, for being committed to the electoral process and ethos of democracy.

“Once again, we thank our family members of the APC from Edo state for this wonderful showing.”

Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, was declared winner of the poll on Sunday after a tight contest on Saturday.