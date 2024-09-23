Edo Guber Result: I Weep For Nigeria’s Democracy – Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, has condemned the results of the Edo State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on Sunday, declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the winner of the September 21 governorship poll.

Reacting in a Sunday statement, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, who said he wept for Nigeria’s democracy, described the exercise as shameful.

The chairman of the Edo PDP campaign council, also condemned the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje for flying into the State with a private jet defying movement restrictions by the Nigeria Police.

“I weep for Nigeria’s democracy after witnessing the shameful Edo Gubernatorial poll. The APC’s desperate attempts to discredit me by falsely claiming I announced results won’t distract from the real issue.

“What’s truly shameful is APC’s national chairman flying into Edo with a private jet on election day, defying movement restrictions, while their governors used armoured escorts to intimidate voters.

“This blatant disregard for democratic norms is the real brigandage. Nigerians are outraged, slamming INEC for compromising and favoring APC.

“We must condemn this rape of democracy and demand accountability. The world is watching, and Nigeria deserves better,” Fintiri said.