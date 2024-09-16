Edo Guber: Ribadu Threatens To Sue PDP Chairman Over $2m Bribe Claim



National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, says he will sue Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi.

Aziegbemi had alleged that $2 million has been released by the NSA to influence the State’s September 21 governorship election.

In a Saturday statement, he alleged that the NSA was ordered release funds to Monday Okpebholo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “to buy votes and bribe security agencies.”

Advertisement

Reacting in a letter addressed to Aziegbemi, Ribadu’s lawyer, Marian Aigbedion, said the allegations made by the chairman are “libellous and malicious.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Failed To Sign Peace Accord, We Can’t Force Edo PDP — Kukah

Aigbedion said the Aziegbemi comments portray the NSA as a “corruption enabler and his office as an appendage of a political party willing to cause chaos” in the State.

“As a renowned career police officer and pioneer executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), our client has consistently demonstrated integrity and a commitment to fighting corruption.

“It is inconceivable that he would be involved in such odious acts.

“Given the extensive damage your false and baseless allegations have caused our client, we demand: 1. A written apology to our client. 2. A full retraction of the publication in its entirety. 3. Publication of the retraction in A full-page advertorial in at least five nationwide newspapers; ten reputable and well-read online news sites; seven national and international television stations; ten radio channels with national and international reach; payment of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) as damages for reputational and other injuries,” the statement read.