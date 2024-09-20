Edo Guber: Tinubu Calls For Peace, Tasks Politicians To Respect Will Of Voters

President Bola Tinubu has tasked politicians and stakeholders involving in the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election to respect the democratic process and promote peace.

Tinubu made this known in a statement released to the public on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The president urged the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on all stakeholders in the upcoming Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportingly. The election is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

“The President implores the governorship candidates, political parties, and supporters to respect the democratic process and the people’s will. He believes in the voters’ ability to make informed decisions about their future leaders.

“President Tinubu emphasises that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game.

“He notes that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has committed to conducting a free and fair election and urges all stakeholders to work together to ensure a successful and peaceful process.

“The President commends the governorship candidates and political parties for their campaigns, which have focused on issues that matter most to the people of Edo State, including improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to national development.

“He urges all citizens in the state to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process. He encourages them to resolve any disagreements amicably through the constituted authorities.

“In addition, President Tinubu expresses unwavering confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials. He urges them to remain impartial and avoid any actions that could compromise the integrity of the electoral process,”