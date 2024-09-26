Edo Guber: We Were Already Jubilating Before Police, INEC Stole Our Mandate — PDP

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, has accused the Independent Electoral Commission and Nigeria police of stealing the governorship election victory from them.

This was disclosed by the deputy director general of the Asue-Ogie Governorship Campaign Council, Olu Martins, during a press conference on Wednesday in Benin City.

Martins said that the party had already started celebrating the victory before its mandate was stolen by INEC and the police force.

He added that from the 95 per cent results of the poll released by the electoral commission, PDP was already leading with over 45,000 votes.

Martins said: “We were already jubilating because by the time the result of the election got to 95 per cent, you know where you have won or not and even if the remaining five per cent voted for APC, we would have won the election with over 45,000 votes.

“But when we got to the collation centre, things changed as the police said they were on a mission and that whoever can’t stomach it should leave.”

Speaking further, Martins noted that the battle was not between the All Progressives Congress, but with the Nigeria Police and INEC.

He said: “For us, despite what INEC announced, the governorship election contest was not between the PDP and the APC, who has now been announced as the winner.

“But the contestation is between the PDP and the police and INEC; the two of them collude together to rape democracy and declare who they have declared the winner.

“How do you explain that the whole world followed the result on the IREV and saw the result and if they wanted it to end that way, they wouldn’t have introduced the IReV.

“The form EC8 is the most important document in this election because it is the form where the election that took place in over 4000 polling units was imputed and any other form is from the collation centre and what you saw in IReV were results from polling units.

“By 9 pm on Saturday, 95 per cent of the results of over 4000 units were already posted on the IReV and once it is posted, you can begin your calculation and that was what we did in our situation room.

“When the APC saw that they were losing, they moved to Plan B and my problem is not with the APC or whoever it is that wants to take advantage of the porous system.

“But my problem is that it is impossible to rig an election or subvert the will of the people without the active connivance of the INEC, who is the umpire of the election and the security agents.

“Our director general was denied entry into INEC office but the APC were roaming and dictating how they wanted the election to go. It seems that the president wants a one-party state. The APC captured the INEC and the police.