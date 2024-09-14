Edo Guber: We’II Protect Votes With Our Blood – PDP National Chairman Tells INEC

Ahead of the September 21st governorship election in Edo state, the National Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Illiya Damagum, has vowed that the party will protect its votes with blood.

Damagum also issued warning to the Independent National Electoral Commission, against midnight announcement of results.

The PDP’s National Acting Chairman led this out during the grand finale of the party’s campaign in Edo.

He said: “To INEC, we don’t want that midnight results announcement. We will be vigilant and make sure that it doesn’t happen.

“And, we know they will rig the election, this is not a threat, but we are very serious and we will defend our votes with our blood and everything.

“To the citizens of this country, please watch the election of Edo, it will be a test for our democracy.

“If they miss it here, it means they are looking for anarchy. We know they will attempt to do so, but we will resist them.

“We cannot be intimidated. We will tell them we know how to win election. No body will rig us out.

“Edo is the cradle of civilization and intellectual in Nigeria, you must not settle for anything less. So, vote for Ighodalo.

“So come out to vote, protect and defend your votes, escort your votes and make sure they are announced and if you do that, no body can change your votes and PDP will win come September 21.”