Edo Guber: We’ll Consider Signing Peace Accord If Detained PDP Members Are Released – Obaseki



Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will sign the peace accord only if arrested members of the Party are released, Governor Godwin Obaseki has said.

The State Governor, Obaseki, stated this after a caucus meeting at the Government House in Benin, on Monday.

According to him, granting bail to the arrested members would allow them to come back home to their families and participate in the democratic process.

Recall that the State had claimed that over 10 PDP leaders, including the Chairman of Esan West Local Government Area, Collins Aigbogun, were being detained on the orders of the All Progressives Congress.

“We are hoping that when the courts resume tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, 2024, all our people who have been detained in Abuja all these weeks will be released.

“If they are granted bail, allowed to come back home to their families and participate in the democratic process, we would consider signing the peace accord,” he said.

Confident of the PDP’s victory in Saturday’s election, he said, “As a caucus, we are pleased with the current utterances from the security agencies in Nigeria. We want to particularly appreciate the statement issued by the Inspector General of Police, making a commitment to support the peace process, ensuring that there is a level playing field for all the players and we endorse his efforts to draft a lot more men to Edo to support the elections on Saturday.

“We are also pleased with INEC so far and have every reason to trust the authorities of INEC and what they are committed to doing. So, our leaders are going to various local governments to continue mobilizing for citizens to come out and support our candidate who clearly stands shoulder high above other candidates in the governorship race.

“We want to say that we are ready for this election. From this meeting of the caucus of the party, we have made sure that we have covered all grounds and the leaders of our party have all assured me that they are heading back home now to cross the Ts and dots the Is on Saturday.”