Edo: Ignore Fake Results, We’re Taking The Lead – APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, posited that it is “in an early lead” in the collation of results for the Edo governorship election.

Felix Morka, APC’s spokesperson, in a statement, urged voters in Edo to disregard “bogus and highly speculative” election results in circulation.

Morka said certain political parties are peddling “bogus figures” of the results of the governorship election.

His words: “We urge the Edo state electorate and the general public to disregard these bogus and highly speculative reports.

“Our great Party wishes to clarify that collation at the Ward level is still ongoing and has yet to be concluded.

“Certainly, Local Government level collation has yet to begin in most of the LGAs in the state let alone concluded.

“Consistent with the Electoral Act, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the sole authorised body empowered to collate results at the Ward, Local Government and State levels, and to officially declare the result of the Election.”

As of 9:55pm on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 95.40 percent results from 4,519 polling units in the State on its viewing portal (IReV).