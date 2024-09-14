Edo: Many Students Trapped As Three-Storey Building Collapses In UNIBEN

Several students of the University of Benin have been trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Ekosodin area of Edo state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the collapse, which was said to be attributed to a heavy downpour, started in the early hours of Saturday around 10 am, left some yet to be identified numbers of students trapped.

A student of the varsity, who refused to disclose his identity told SaharaReporters that a university rescue squad was able to free some of the individuals, caged inside the building.

He further stated that the injured were quickly taken to the hospital for immediate medical care.

The student said: “The rescue team is still searching for one victim who remains trapped inside the rubble.

“It was reported that the victim called from inside the building, pleading for help, and efforts are ongoing to locate and rescue them.”

Also confirming the incident on Saturday, a staff of the school, who preferred to speak under the condition of anonymity, urged people to assist the institution in searching for other trapped students.

He said: “The incident happened earlier morning on Saturday. We were on duty when we got the call and we are on the scene, some people have been rescued others are still trapped.

“We are calling for more hands to ensure that the occupants are rescued. I am still at the scene.”