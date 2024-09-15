Edo Not Lagos, You Can’t Steal Our Votes – Atiku Warns APC, INEC Ahead Of Guber Poll



Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Edo State residents to defend their votes during the state’s gubernatorial election.

The election is slated for September 21, 2024.

He however warned the All Progressives Congress, APC, against rigging the election, saying such move would be vehemently resisted.

The former Vice-President said this during the grand finale of the PDP’s governorship campaign rally in the State on Saturday.

He maintained that the voters should ensure that the votes are accurately inputed by the electoral body – Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His words: “If you remember four years ago they threatened us, didn’t they do that? They said they won’t allow us to win in Edo State.

“But what did we show them, ‘we showed them that Edo State no be Lagos,’ didn’t we do it?

“So this time again, we are going to show them that ‘Edo no be Lagos.’ They can’t steal votes here, therefore, protect, defend, escort your votes.

“Make sure your votes are entered, make sure your results are announced, if you do that, no Jupiter will come and change your votes.”

“You are winning next week, do you agree? ‘Edo no be Lagos,” Atiku added.

Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, are the front runners in next Saturday’s governorship election.