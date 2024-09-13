Edo PDP Demands Redeployment Of Pro-Wike REC, Partisan CP Ahead Guber



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Anugbum Onuoha, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The PDP’s call for Onuoha’s redeployment is due to his ties with Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The INEC REC had previously served as a Special Adviser on Lands to Wike when he was the Governor of Rivers.

He was briefly suspended from the state’s cabinet in 2016 before being reinstated.

In a letter addressed to Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, Edo PDP Chairman, expressed lack of confidence in the REC’s ability to conduct a free and fair election in the state.

Aziegbemi also alleged that the recruitment process for Supervising Presiding Officers (SPOs) had been compromised, casting doubts on the election’s integrity.

“It is with a deep sense of concern that we bring to the notice of your good office a very disturbing trend that may threaten the credibility of the forthcoming Edo governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

“We believe that, as the umpire in the election, it is in the best interest of INEC to be made aware of unfolding issues and the need to act swiftly to restore the confidence of all parties.

“The matter pertains to the close links between the serving Edo REC, Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, and a known partisan opponent of Edo PDP, the former governor of Rivers State and Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

“The ties between these two are too close to ignore, as not only do they share familiarities but are also close associates. To be clear, the relationship between the two is outlined below.

“The said Edo REC is a cousin to the Minister of the FCT, Mr. Wike. He also served as a former Commissioner and Special Adviser for Lands, Survey, and Housing to Mr. Wike during his tenure as Rivers governor.

“The antecedent between these two is that we are not comfortable that the Edo REC will conduct himself creditably before, during, and after the election.

“We are therefore requesting the redeployment of the Edo REC, as we are not confident that he would be fair, just, and equitable in the conduct of the election.

“We also call in the INEC chairman to investigate the recruitment of the SPOs, adding that most of them were recruited and given fake ministry identity cards.

“We hereby demand the removal of these impersonators from the SPOs list,” the statement read.

The Party also asked the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to “immediately redeploy” Nemo Edwin-Iwo, the police commissioner in the state.

Both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and PDP in the state have accused each other of using police to instigate violence during their political campaigns.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) arrested a Supernumerary (popularly called SPY) police officer, who accused Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo, of mismanaging public funds.

In a viral video, a man in a police uniform accused Obaseki and Asue Ighodalo, governorship candidates of the PDP in Edo, of allegedly “using state resources” to build personal projects.

The PDP said reports indicated that the “APC-controlled torture squad is operating with the knowledge of the Edo police commissioner.”

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman of the PDP, listed the demands of the party.

“The IGP must recognise his duty to the Nigerian people, the Constitution, and the sustenance of peace and security in Edo State and the entire nation.

“The IGP should immediately redeploy the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Nemo Edwin-Iwo, so as to guarantee confidence, peace, and security during the Edo State governorship election.

“The IGP should immediately release all members of the PDP being detained by the police.

“The IGP should desist from interfering in the activities of the Edo State Security Corps, a body lawfully established under the law,” Damagum said.