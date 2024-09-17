Edo PDP Never Said It Won’t Sign Peace Accord – Odigie

A Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain in Edo State, Emmanuel Odigie, has refuted viral report, claiming that the party will not sign the peace accord.

The PDP had at the weekend, accused the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, of planning to use security personnel, to disrupt the poll.

The Edo State government, also called out Nigerian Police Force, for intimidating a local government chairman, in favor of the All Progressive Congress, in the State.

The election, scheduled to happen on the 21 of September, 2024, has generated nationwide attention, with parties stakeholders, trading words with each other.

The PDP’s national Acting Chairman, Illiya Damagun, during the final rally for the party’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, vowed to protect all votes for the PDP, with the blood of its members.

Odigie, a former spokesperson for the Edo APC, spoke on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Monday.

According to him, the PDP demanded that the special forces in the state must be withdrawn ahead of the election.

He said: “The PDP has made demands, they never said they won’t sign. All they want is for the Special Forces to be withdrawn out of Edo.

“We already have a very effective state police command, so why bring in these Special Forces to Edo to harass people?”

He maintained that the PDP is ready to sign the peace accord if the Federal Government can meet the party’s demand.