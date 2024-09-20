Edo People Aren’t Dumb, Wike Can’t Decide Next Gov – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, can’t decide the winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Obaseki’s statement followed the recent claim made by the FCT’s Minister, over his stand in the September 21 poll.

Recall that Wike had earlier vowed not to support the Edo state’s Governor and his anointed governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, on Saturday.

The former Rivers state’s governor, said that Obaseki does not deserve his support because he is a betrayal.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the outgoing Governor, who was asked how worried he is about Wike’s position this time around, said that Edo people are wise enough to decide whom to for by themselves.

He said: “He (Wike) came to get Edo people to vote for me, right? Wow! Edo people are not that dumb, they know who to vote for.

“They don’t require the services of an outsider to make their decisions. Edo people will make their decisions this time because they know what they want.”