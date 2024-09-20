Edo People Will Vote Despite Armored Tanks, Thugs Led By Ex- Gov Flooding Streets – Pedro Obaseki

The deputy director-general of the Asue Ighodalo Campaign, Pedro Obaseki, has insisted that Edo people won’t be intimidated by alleged attempts by hostile forces to undermine the electoral process on Saturday.

Mr. Pedro, in an interview with African Independent Television, on Thursday, said that residents of the state would support their choice of candidate, even in the face of intimidation tactics reportedly employed by the All Progressives Congress and supported by federal security agencies.

He criticized using armored tanks as a means of coercion during the campaign led by a former state governor.

Pedro said: “When you push us to the wall, we will come out fighting like a bull. A people who for centuries were not trampled upon by any black nation we will come out to express ourselves.

“I am giving it to you that as at 7.30 p.m. as we speak that at his place (former governor of Edo State) that there are two armored tanks, one on this side one on the other side and about 30 police vehicles, then all the thugs are there.

“There is no thoroughfare there right now but that will not work. The Edo people we no de fear. On a normal level, we know how to face these people.

“So, on the day of the poll we will all move to the polls and all express ourselves not because of but in spite of all these people that want to mangle us.

“With our PVCs we will trample these people who are bent on changing the will of our people.

‘This can happen any where else, but this is Edo, a race that have the conqueror DNA and any other person whosoever wants to, we will sweep them away with their brooms.”