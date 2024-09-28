Edo Police Nab Ex-Convict For Kidnapping, Robbery

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old ex-convict, Richard John, for suspected kidnapping and armed robbery.

Nemi Edwin-Iwo, the State Police Commissioner, announced this on Friday during a news conference in Benin.

Edwin-Iwo identified other members of the group, who are still at large, as Ishmael Peter, the gang boss; Emmanuel Audu; and someone simply known as Lucky.

Advertisement

According to the CP, John spent time in jail with the escaping suspects at Koton-Karfe Prison in Kogi.

READ MORE: Bobrisky Only Spent Three Weeks In Kirikiri, Guarded Like President – FIJ Report

He stated that on May 7, the suspects broke into the residence of one Promise Ehichoya in Illela Quarters, Ekpoma, tied him up, brought him to an unknown location, and collected a ransom of N6 million before releasing him.

“They also made away with the victim’s vehicle and other household items, including phones of various make, electronics, jewelries and clothing from the house.

“The vehicle, a Toyota Venza marked LND 438 HM, was later abandoned and recovered by police operatives.

“Acting on technologically driven intelligence, operatives of the State Intelligence Department SID, trailed and arrested Richard John Abdullahi at the Zone C area of Apo Resettlement Quarters, Abuja,” he said.

The police chief also indicated that intensive attempts are underway to apprehend the fleeing criminals.