Edo: Police Nab Nine Vote Buyers, Fake Journalist; Recover Cash, Ballot Papers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Saturday, arrested nine suspects over possession of pre-filled ballot papers during the governorship election in Edo State.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, via a statement, said six suspects were arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu Hotel in the Auchi area of the State, for engaging in vote buying.

According to him, the suspects were found with “a large sum of money, a cache of weapons, and a detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation.”



The statement read: “The well-coordinated effort led to the arrest of two key suspects, who are members of the PDP, Emotingham Godspower (25) and Farawei Isaac (27), both from Ufunama community, Ovia South West LGA, Edo State.

“The suspects, connected to a larger network involving one “Atiku” and a kingpin known as “the boss”, were apprehended at So Cash guest house in Ekpoma, where a substantial amount of cash and incriminating items were recovered.

“Furthermore, six suspects namely Suleiman Abdurahim, Fatima Yakubu, Yusuf Aminat, 52 years, Salihu Lukman, 54 years, Safianu Saratu, 32years were all arrested at Aibotse Secondary School, beside Meremu Hotel, Auchi, for engaging in vote buying.

“This group was found with a large sum of money, a cache of weapons, and a detailed plan outlining strategies for voter intimidation.

“A fake journalist who claims to be a staff member of one of the leading television stations in Nigeria was also apprehended, further highlighting the extent of the criminal network.”