Edo: Police Nab Teenage Herbalist After Failed Bulletproof Charm Kills Client

A 19-year-old self-proclaimed native doctor, Timothy Dauda, has been arrested in Edo State following the death of his client during a bulletproof charm test.

Dauda specializes in preparing charms against guns and cutlasses.

The incident occurred in Onumu Community, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, where Dauda had been hired to create and test the charm.

According to the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Moses Joel Yamu, the client, identified as Alex Ezekiel, requested the charm and agreed to a demonstration of its effectiveness.

Yamu who confirmed the situation to News Agency of Nigeria on Monday said, the test turned tragic when Ezekiel was shot and fatally injured.

He was however “rushed to a hospital in Igarra,” and was “pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the suspect would face prosecution as soon as investigations were conclude