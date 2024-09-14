Edo Poll: I Won’t Support Obaseki, PDP’s Candidate Ighodalo – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said that he wont throw his weight behind Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The former governor of Rivers state led this out on Friday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Wike described Obaseki as an ingrate, adding that the governor approached him to seek support for his preferred successor, but he told him to his face that he would not, due to previous event.

He said: “I told them when they came to me that I am not going to support you, neither am I going to support anybody.

“The one I supported, it never helped anything. Rather I was insulted. I supported him the last time, what happened? I became a stupid man.”

When asked if he would support the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, Wike said that he is not a member of the party, adding that no PDP member can call him an outsider or as a mole engaging in anti-party activities.

Wike said: “There is nobody, no governor today in PDP, not anybody born of a woman can say I am an outsider.

“I dare anybody in the PDP to come out on national television. I dare any governor, I dare any National Working Committee member, to come out on national television to say I am a mole.”

“Before I took this appointment, I wrote to PDP. I wrote to PDP National; I wrote to PDP Zonal, I wrote to PDP in my state.

“My governor also signed a letter, that I should take the appointment. Yes, it’s true. The zonal party wrote that I should accept. Who in the PDP did not write or nominate names by President Tinubu for appointment?”