Edo Poll: Mercy Johnson’s Husband, Okojie Escapes Assassination By Thugs In Police Uniform

Armed men suspected to be political thugs attempted to assassinate Henry Okojie, a federal lawmaker representing Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency in Edo State, but were foiled by security personnel.

According to a statement on Friday by Okojie’s media assistant, Michael Ihaza, gunmen in a Lexus GX 470 registered under the Rivers State license plate PHC 253 FF allegedly attacked Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, at his home.

The statement noted that the planned assassination “was unsuccessful owing to the intervention of security personnel attached to the lawmaker”.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Chidimma Adetshina Pays Courtesy Visit To IDP Camp In Abuja

“The armed thugs who disguised as police officers along with two others, invaded the residence of Hon. Okojie, claimed to be on appointment and proceeded to the seating room.

“Following the intervention of the security personnel attached to the lawmaker, two of the armed thugs fled leaving behind the driver and another who are currently being interrogated by officers from the Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Uromi.

“The suspects have so far made a confessional statement stating that they were sent on the mission by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Esan North East Local Government Area,” the statement added.

Attempts to contact the Edo State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful.