Edo: Teenager Stabs Woman To Death After Arranged Sex

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested one Kingdom Paul for the murder of a 38-year-old woman, Victory Oro, in the state.

The 18-year-old was among the suspected criminals paraded by the spokesman for the state police command, Moses Yamu, at the command headquarters on Saturday.

He said the suspect stabbed the deceased at a local lodge in Benin City where they had gone to have sex following a negotiated arrangement.

Yamu added that a fight broke out after they had sex and the suspect allegedly stabbed the woman.

He said: “On 05/09/2024 at about 12:00 noon, operatives of Evbuotubu Division acting on information, arrested one Kingdom Paul ‘m’ 18 years who stabbed one lady named Victory Oro ‘f 38 years in a lodge where they went to have fun.

“The victim was immediately rushed to Supreme Hospital, Upper Ekenwan where she gave up the ghost.

“Her corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”