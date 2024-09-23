EdoDecides: All Major Political Parties Engaged In Vote Buying – YIAGA Alleges

The Executive Director of pro-democracy group Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has alleged that major political parties engaged in vote buying during the Edo State governorship election held on Saturday.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday, declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the poll.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the election, has drawn scrutiny from various civil society organizations.

Advertisement

Itodo in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, noted that observers from YIAGA Africa and other groups reported instances of voter bribery, with parties distributing between N5,000 and N10,000 to influence voters at polling stations.

He said: ” I can assure you, all the major political parties, were involved in vote buying, as we have stated in our mid-day situational statement, as other observers group have also stated, major political parties were seeing buying votes, at N5,000, N10,000.

READ MORE: Edo Guber: PDP Demands Review Of Collated Results, Accuses INEC Over Votes Deduction To Favour APC

“So, i think all the major political parties are complicit. We will, later today, in our statement, provide further details, as to how all of theses played out during the result collation”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has earlier, rejected the outcome of the governorship election.

The party on Sunday, also declared that its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, won the 2024 governorship election, but was rigged out by INEC, in favor of APC.