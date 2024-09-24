EdoDecides: APC Agents Are In PDP NWC – Dino Melaye Alleges

As internal crisis continues in Peoples Democratic Party, the former Kogi West lawmaker, Dino Melaye has claimed that the party has been hijacked by spy from the enemy’s camp.

Melaye alleged that PDP’s National Working Committee, has been infiltrated by the All Progressives Congress, under the leadership of the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun.

The former senator’s statement is coming, following the recent defeat of his party in Edo state governorship election, held on the 21 of September, 2024.

Melaye, in a post shared via is X handle on Monday, said that Edo election had shown that Damagun would destroy the party.

He said: “With the destroyer called Damagun on the wheels, PDP is in the departure lounge waiting for the boarding pass. Edo experience will be a joke, there are more APC in the NWC than PDP.”

Recall that the Returning Officer, Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC winner of the election after securing 291,667 votes to defeat his main challengers Asue Ighodalo, who got 247,274 votes and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, came a distant third in the race with 22,763 votes.