EdoDecides: “APC, PDP Party Agents Bribing Voters With N10,000″ – YIAGA Alleges

African socio-political organisation, identified as YIAGA, has called political parties and their agents over alleged vote-buying in some parts of Edo State in the ongoing governorship election.

In a post shared via its X handle on Saturday, the group accused polling units agents, representing Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress for bribing voters with N10,000 in the state.

YIAGA said: “Watching the Vote reported incidents of vote buying in Ikpoba/Okha, Igueben, Esan West, Akoko Edo, Owan West, and Uhunmodi LGAs.

“APC and PDP party agents were seen bribing voters with cash (N10,000) at the Igueben – Idumoka Pri School polling unit (12-10-03-004) Ward 1 in Igueben LGA.

“Party agents for APC and PDP were also seen handing out cash gifts (N10,000) in Enikaro – Enikaro Primary School IX Polling Unit (12-11-07-009) in Ugbekun ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA.

YIAGA also disclosed that some voters have halted accreditation and voting process in the Ikpoba, Army Children XI polling unit in Iwogban/Uteh Ward, Ikpoba/Okha LGA because INEC officials arrived without the official stamp.

The organisation added: “At Ebua Market Square in Uhunwode LGA, an altercation between APC and PDP supporters over alleged bribery led to the suspension of voting and the destruction of the voting cubicle. Political thugs also disrupted voting at Anyaran Araromi Primary School in Akoko Edo LGA.”