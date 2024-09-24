EdoDecides: APC Planning To End Democracy In Nigeria — Former PDP Chair, Secondus

The former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress, over what he described as attempt to destroy democracy in the country.

Secondus, while reacting to the just concluded governorship election in Edo state, accused APC of orchestrating a plan to ground Nigeria through maladmiration.

The former PDP’s chairman led this out on Tuesday, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi.

Secondus described the Edo gubernatorial election as “electoral fraud” with blatant disregard for the rule of law and voters’ rights.

He said: “From the results of all the off-cycle elections conducted in Imo, Kogi, and Edo States, the Mahmoud Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission has shown no remorse for the disgraceful conduct of the 2023 election, which threw Nigeria under the bus.

“With the shameless boast by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, that they will apply the Edo template in other forthcoming off-cycle elections in Ondo and Anambra States, it is clear that 2027 may not even happen, as the ruling party’s agenda is to create a one-party state by silencing the opposition.

“The beauty of democracy lies in opposing voices that check the ruling party, but the APC is set to ruin Nigeria with their misrule and won’t tolerate dissenting views.

“The manipulation of the Edo election was blatant, beginning with the harassment and arrest of opposition leaders, as well as the compromise of key players, such as security agencies and electoral officials.

“The world is watching the disgrace we bring to this beautiful system of government, which other nations use to stabilise and develop their countries.”