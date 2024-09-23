EdoDecides: CDD Accuses INEC Of Over Voting To Favor APC

The Centre for Democracy and Development has called out the Independent Electoral Commission, over alleged irregularities during the just concluded gubernatorial poll in Edo state.

Recall that INEC on Sunday night, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the governorship election, held on the September 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to the public on Monday, the CDD-Election Analysis Centre, chaired by Prof. Adele Jinadu, outlined the electoral challenges that marred the election process.

The APC Candidate polled a total of 291,667 votes, to defeat ruling party, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who garnered 247,274 votes, and Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party, who managed 22,763 votes.

However, Prof. Jinadu, reported instances of blurry results uploaded from Ozolua Primary School II in the Abumwenre, Okokhua ward, Ovia North-East Local Government Area, as well as noted cases of over-voting in several polling units in Etsako East, specifically at the Weppa Registration Area and Osholo Primary School.

He said: “INEC also uploaded a result where the votes recorded for the APC were higher than the accredited number of voters, with 213 accredited voters, but 352 votes for APC and 52 PDP in Weppa registration Area, Etsako East Local Government.

“Similar cases were also recorded in Okpella IV, Iddo Sabo registration area, where despite 250 voters being accredited, 263 were reported to have voted for APC and 97 for PDP; in Okpella IV ward 8, and the PU at open Space by Elite Secondary School, where despite the form recording 251 accredited voters, the APC polled 344 voters and the PDP recorded 41.

“Also in Okpella IV registration area, polling unit at Imioko qtr / Shade Imioshoga III, with 240 accredited voters, yet the APC had 488 votes accrued, PDP 11 in Shade Imioshoga I; in Okpella IV registration area, where the total number of accredited voters was 275, but the APC was recorded to have 377, PDP 53.

“We note that the inconsistency of the reporting means we are unsure if it was over voting, poor data input or a combination of other factors.”