EdoDecides: Davido Demands Credible Election, Cites Personal Connection

Afrobeats superstar Davido has clarified his involvement in the Edo State governorship election, sparking curiosity due to his non-indigene status.

Voters in Edo State turned out in large numbers on Saturday to participate in the off-cycle gubernatorial election, according to the DAILY POST.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, has come under fire from Davido on X for allegedly engaging in irregularities in the ongoing guber poll.

Advertisement

His worry aroused questions about why he is so involved in the race, given that he is not from Edo State.

Taking to his X account, the singer revealed his late mother, Imade Veronica Adeleke, was from Edo State, establishing a personal connection.

READ MORE: Real Estate Company Calls Out Sophia Momodu Over Mansion Ownership Claim

He emphasized his concern as a Nigerian citizen, referencing his previous advocacy during Osun State’s gubernatorial election, where his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, contested.

“My mom is from Edo for those wondering why I’m interested in the election … but we as Nigerians should be concerned sha .. @inecnigeria shame on you I know how many times I had to come in here and rant before they got it right in Osun ! It’s really bad. God help us,” he stated.

SEE POST: