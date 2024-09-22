EdoDecides: Gov Obaseki Suffers Heavy Defeats At Own LGA To APC

The outgoing Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has lost his local government, Oredo, to All Progressives Congress, in the governorship election held on Saturday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, showed that Senator Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, polled a total of 30,780 votes in the LGA.

It was gathered that Obaseki’s anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, secured 24,938 votes.

Advertisement

READ MORE: #Edo Election: Security Agents Force Gov Obaseki Out Of INEC Office

Olumide Akpata of Labour Party garnered 5,389 votes.

Below are the results announced at the State Collation Centre in Benin.

Registered Voters -356242

Accredited voters -64802

Total Votes cast – 64042

APC – 30780

LP – 5389