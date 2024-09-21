EdoDecides: “Gunmen In Mufti Intimidating Our Party Members” – PDP Candidate Ighodalo Raises Alarm

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the Edo state gubernatorial election, Asue Ighodalo, has raised alarm over alleged security’s threats in some parts of the state.

Ighodalo, accused security agents for intimidating members of his party, adding that one of them has been arrested by gunmen in mufti.

He said: “In Uromi unit 3, one of our supporters was arrested there about an hour ago by men in mufti carrying guns.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Edo Guber: Ignore Obaseki’s Do Or Die Comment – LP Tells Voters

“Nobody should carry guns into a polling unit. That is against the law. But you just see people behaving indiscriminately, oppressing and trying to intimidate our folks.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the off-cycle election, which commenced this morning has gained nationwide attention.

Three major political parties and their candidates will be battling for the governorship position, including; All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo, PDP, Asue Ighodalo while Olumude Akpata, the flagbearer of the Labour Party.