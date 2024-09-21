EdoDecides: INEC Extends Voting Time For Selected LGAs Over Late Commencement



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, announced an extension of the voting period in the ongoing Edo gubernatorial poll.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC’s National Commissioner and Member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement, said the process would be extended at polling units where voting did not start early.

According to him, the extension will allow voting until all eligible voters who arrived at polling units by 2:30 pm have cast their ballots.

Advertisement

“The Commission continues to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo State from our situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Edo Guber: Police Nab Suspected PDP Thugs, Recover Local Made Pistols

“Our monitoring indicates early commencement of polls in many polling units, but there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

“To ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, the Commission wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30 pm has voted.”

Haruna added that the commission’s office in Edo will ensure adequate power supply from backup generators in affected polling units or ward collation centres, as necessary.