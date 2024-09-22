EdoDecides: Obaseki Storms INEC Office Amid Delay In Results Collation



The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, visited the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Sunday.

This action, as disclosed by Daily Trust, prompted protests from supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the head office in Benin, Edo capital – the main collation centre for the ongoing governorship election.

Obaseki, accompanied by security aides, entered the office of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for a closed-door meeting that lasted over an hour.

Advertisement

The group of APC supporters argued that it was inappropriate for the Governor to engage with INEC officials during an active election.

READ ALSO: Being Wike’s Cousin Doesn’t Hinder My Role In INEC – Edo REC, Onuoha

Tensions escalated as the protesters demanded transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The leader of the protesting group was eventually allowed to join the meeting with Obaseki and the REC, although details of their discussion remain undisclosed.

Obaseki exited the INEC office around 4:45 a.m., but security personnel prevented journalists from questioning him about the meeting’s content or the ongoing election.

As of the time of this report, INEC had not yet commenced the official collation of results.