EdoDecides: Outcome Shows Confidence Of People In Tinubu’s Govt – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the victory of the All Progressives Congress, in the Edo State governorship poll is a reflection of the confidence Nigerians have in President Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio led this out on Sunday, during a press conference, after the Independent National Electoral Commission, announced Monday Okpebholo of the APC, as the winner of the election.

Recall that Okpebholo, secured 291,667 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 247,274 and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, who came a distant third in the race with 22,761 votes.

Advertisement

He won 11 local government areas, while Ighodalo secured 7 leaving, Olumide Akpata with none.

Reacting to the development, Akpabio, described the election as a turning point for Edo State politics.

He said: “This is a turning point in the politics of Edo State. What happens in Edo is a reflection of what to expect in the Ondo election.

READ MORE: Edo Guber: Angry PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Protest Against Alleged Irregularities

“The entire South South is in support of President Tinubu and it will reflect in our support for him in 2027.

“I want to tell Okpebholo that the will of God for the people is nothing but joy, happiness and prosperity.

“I believe the election in Edo was tensed at the beginning but the outcome is the confidence the people has in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the mess he met on the ground but he has tried his best.

“I want to thank the people for continuing to believe in the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for all that he has done. So I want to congratulate my brother, the incumbent senator for this victory.”