EFCC Arraigns Man For Alleged N1.5bn Money Laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Bobby Williams, before the Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly laundering N1,594,800,000.

Williams was arraigned on four amended counts of money laundering and fraud, brought against him by the EFCC.

Advertisement

Prosecution counsel, Ahmed Yerima, told the court that Williams committed the crimes between July and September 2022 in Lagos.

He told the court that the defendant fraudulently received N200,900,000 from one Emeka Oscar under the pretence of purchasing Bitcoin units.

Yerima added that Williams received N608,900,000 from a man named Jimoh in July 2022.

He further told the court that between July and September 2022, the defendant also received N151m, deposited into his First Bank account by Adegoke Daniel, alias Adetokunbo.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Paid EFCC N15m To Drop Money Laundering Charges Against Him – VeryDarkMan Alleges

“The defendant stole N151m from Adegoke Daniel, also known as Adetokunbo and other victims,” he said.

The prosecutor said Williams converted N483m, belonging to Morris John, Jimoh, Saka, and other victims, for personal use.

According to Yerima, the offences committed contravened Sections 332, 1(1)(a), 3(a), 280, and 297 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

However, Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Earlier the defence counsel informed the court of his client’s intention to seek a plea bargain, saying, “We are in the process of a plea bargain and need more time to finalise the agreement to avoid wasting the court’s time.”

The Presiding Judge, Rahman Oshodi adjourned the case till December 3, 2024, for trial.