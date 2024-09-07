EFCC Arrests 44 Suspected Fraudsters In Kwara, Recover Cars, Laptops, Charm

The operatives of the of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested 44 suspected internet fraudster at different locations in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended on Friday at Sango, Kulende, Texaco and Harmony Estate, following credible intelligence over their alleged involvement in internet, related offences.

In a statement signed by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale listed items recovered from them, including six different brands of exotic cars, laptops, smartphones and charms.

Oyewole added that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Forty-four (44) suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“They were arrested on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Sango, Kulende, Taxaco and Harmony Estate, all in Ilorin, following credible intelligence over their alleged involvement in internet-related offences.

“Items recovered from them include 6 different brands of exotic cars, laptops, smartphones and charms.

“The suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.”