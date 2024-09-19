The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made another attempt to arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Bello’s Media Office says.

According to Ohiare Michael, Director of his Media Office, operatives of the agency laid siege to the Kogi Government Lodge in Abuja, to effect the arrest.

Recall that Bello’s media team said the former Governor honoured the commission’s invitation earlier on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency described the claim as false.

Ohiare however wondered why Bello was not interrogated when he presented himself to the anti-graft agency.

His words: “It has come to our notice that people suspected to be operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently around the Kogi Government Lodge, Asokoro in an attempt to forcefully arrest former Governor Yahaya Bello. They were shooting sporadically.

“It was reported earlier that the former Governor went to the EFCC Office voluntarily earlier today but the Commission told him to leave and come at a later date, only to mount a gestapo-like attack on the Kogi State Government facility in Asokoro.

“We want to place it on record that the EFCC should be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

“Tonight’s attack was needless as the former Governor made himself available to the EFCC in their office for interrogation. The EFCC had no question to ask Alh. Yahaya Bello in the morning, but suddenly, they are out to arrest him.

“This action is condemnable. They have displayed the very reason many Nigerians believe they were fighting political battles instead of the mandate to fight corruption. This action reflects much more than the fight against corruption. We will keep Nigerians posted.”