EFCC Declares Suspect Wanted For Stealing Agency’s Car

Ibrahim Mohammed, 26, has been declared wanted for allegedly stealing a car belonging to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued on Friday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that Mohammed is wanted in connection with the theft and illegal possession of the commission’s car.

According to the statement, the suspect is a resident of Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The anti-corruption agency has encouraged anyone with knowledge about Mohammed’s whereabouts to call the commission right away.

“Anyone with useful information as to his whereabouts should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station.

“The public is hereby notified that Ibrahim Mohammed is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of stealing and illegal possession of commission’s vehicle,” the statement reads.

