EFCC Levels Fresh N110bn Fraud Charge Against Yahaya Bello

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh 16-count fraud charge against the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

The charges, which were filed by the Federal Government through counsels for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, Rotimi Oyedepo and seven other lawyers.

Joined as defendants are Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu.

The fresh charges before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court were coming on the heels of the former Governor’s absence at a Court in Abuja where he was being tried for charges to the tune of N80.2 billion.

In a fresh charge sheet sighted on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency revealed that it had uncovered alleged fresh fraud against the former Governor to the tune of N110,446,470,089.00.

“That you, YAHAYA ADOZA BELLO, UMAR SHUAIBU ORICHA and ABDULSALAMI HUDU sometimes in 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdictions of this Honourable Court agreed amongst yourselves to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum N110,446,470,089.00 entrusted to you,” the charge sheet partly read.