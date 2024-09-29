EFCC Nabs 13 Cybercrime Suspects In Sokoto

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) Sokoto Zonal Directorate has announced the arrest of 13 suspected online fraudsters in Sokoto State.

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC’s spokesman, stated this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the suspects were detained on Saturday in the Sokoto neighbourhoods of Gidan Yaro and Dandima as a result of actionable intelligence that suggested their involvement in crimes involving the internet.

“All 13 suspects claim to be students at Usmanu Danfodio University in Sokoto. Once investigations are concluded, they will face charges in court.

“This recent crackdown is part of the EFCC’s ongoing efforts to combat internet fraud across Nigeria,” Oyewale stated.