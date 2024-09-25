EFCC Probes Bribery Allegations Involving Personnel, Summons Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned Martins Otse often known as VeryDarkMan and Idris Okuneye often called Bobrisky regarding allegations of bribery involving EFCC personnel.

This is in response to Ola Olukoyede, the Commission Chairman, ordering a swift probe into Bobrisky’s alleged bribery of certain officials of the commission.

In a viral video released by Martins Otse, a.k.a. VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky claimed that certain anonymous EFCC operatives took N15,000,000 from him in exchange for dropping money laundering accusations against him.

Advertisement

Bobrisky was first charged with six counts of naira abuse and money laundering totalling N127,780,877.98.

The funds were reported to have been transferred to his company’s account number 2830002929 at Eco Bank Plc between September 2021 and April 2024.

However, the offence was withdrawn following a petition by the EFCC’s attorney, Suleiman Suleiman.

READ MORE: Tell Your Cheating Husband To Protect Himself, Don’t Leave Your Marriage – Toyin Tomato Advises Women

He had informed the court that Bobrisky and the commission had an agreement.

Suleiman was quoted as saying, “We have an agreement with the defendant, which will lead us to withdraw counts 5 and 6. In the circumstance, we’re humbly urging the court to strike out counts 5 and 6, leaving counts 1 to 4 alive.”

Bobrisky, on the other hand, was found guilty of misappropriating the country’s currency.

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that Bobrisky and VDM were invited to its Lagos Directorate to help investigators in uncovering the alleged bribe.

Oyewale said, “The EFCC chairman has ordered an immediate investigation of alleged bribery allegations imputed to some officers of the Commission by Idris Okuneye(a.ka. Bobrisky) in a viral video circulating across the country.

Okuneye, an ex-convict, had alleged in the video powered by VeryDarkMan that some unnamed officers of the EFCC collected the sum of N15,000,000 from him to drop money laundering charges against him.

“In a swift reaction, the EFCC’s boss has constituted a Team of Investigators to critically look into the allegations. To this end, the Commission hereby invites both Okuneye and Otse to make themselves available at its Lagos Directorate to assist investigators in unearthing the alleged bribery.”

Oyewale assured Nigerians that the charges will be fully probed.

He said, “The EFCC wishes to assure the public that the allegations would be thoroughly investigated and the result of the findings made public accordingly. The Commission is committed to its core values of integrity, courage, professionalism and collaboration at all times.”