EFCC Returns $180,300 Stolen Money, 53 Vehicles To Canada

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has announced the release of $180,300 recovered funds to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The commission also disclosed that 53 vehicles stolen from Canada, brought into Nigeria were recovered nationwide and handed over to the Canadian police.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that at the handover ceremony on Friday, Ola Olukoyode, the EFCC chairman, said that the recovered assets, which were stolen by wire fraud and romance scam, would be returned to the victims.

It was gathered that, out of the total sum, $164,000 was reportedly stolen from Elena Bogomas, a Canadian national, in a romance scam, while $16,300 was from one Sandra Butler.