Eguavoen To Continue As Interim Super Eagles Coach – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that Augustine Eguavoen will continue in his role as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.

It was gathered that Eguavoen’s appointment is coming, following a recommendation from the NFF’s Technical and Development Sub-Committee on Thursday.

The 58 years old, who had been serving as the NFF’s Technical Director, will now lead the national team in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya, scheduled for next month.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was contained in statement made by the federation on Thursday, via its official website.

The statement reads: “The Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the Federation’s Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen to continue in his role as Head Coach of the Super Eagles, and lead the team in its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Libya next month.

“The 58-year-old, in temporary charge of the squad he had led three times previously, steered the three-time African champions to a 3-0 defeat of Benin Republic and scoreless draw with Rwanda in Matchdays 1 and 2 earlier this month.”