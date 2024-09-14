Eid-Ul-Maulud: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government, on Friday, declared Monday, 16th September, as a public holiday.

This is to mark the celebration of the Eid-ul-Maukud, birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani stated this in Abuja to newsmen.

Ajani noted that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslims both at home and in the diaspora on this occasion.

Tunji-Ojo also urged the faithfuls to imbibe the virtues of patience, sacrifice, and resilience in the spirit of the season and seize the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous nation.