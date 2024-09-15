Election Not War – IPAC Calls For Peaceful Conduct Ahead Of Edo Guber

Barely few days to the Edo state’s governorship election, the Inter-Party Advisory Council has urged stakeholders not to see the electoral exercise as a war.

IPAC’s statement followed threats by some politicians who had vowed to set the South South state on fire, if their candidate failed to win win the poll.

Recall that the Edo state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed on Saturday that the election will be do or die, adding that his party will do everything to protect the votes.

Also speaking at the final campaign ground of the Asue Ighodalo’s rally, the Acting National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Illiya Damagum, said that the PDP will protect its ballot with the bloods of the party’s members.

Reacting to the development, IPAC, emphasized the importance of selecting leaders who will champion good governance, transparency, and development.

The National Chairman of the group, Yusuf Dantalle, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Benin, the state capital, following a stakeholders’ meeting.

He said: “To all stakeholders, let us remember, election is not war. It is simply an exercise in a democracy, where we choose leaders who will promote good governance, accountability, and development.

“As stakeholders, we must prioritise peace, equity, and justice. Let us work together to create an environment conducive to credible elections.

“I urge all stakeholders to adhere to the principles of democracy, respect the rights of others, and prioritise the interests of the Edo people and Nigeria in general. I call upon you to join us as we work towards deepening democracy in Nigeria.

“I call on voters in next Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State to come out en masse and exercise their civic duty without hindrance.”

“We urge you to recognise that the will of the electorate is sacrosanct and must be respected.

“The decision to choose leaders rests squarely on the shoulders of the people, and that is what makes democracy unique.

“Leadership should be selfless service to the people, and if that is the case, no responsible leader would want to force themselves upon the people.”