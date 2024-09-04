Elton John Shares Struggle With Eye Infection, Road To Recovery

Sir Elton John, a legendary British singer, has shared personal update about his health struggles.

On Tuesday, Sir Elton John shared a statement on his Instagram page, revealing that he’s been battling a severe eye infection that has significantly impaired his vision in one eye.

The statement was signed by the 77-year-old music icon.

He remarked that while he’s on the road to recovery, the healing process has been frustratingly slow.

The statement reads:

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.



“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.”

“I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

