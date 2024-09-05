EndBadGovernance: I Won’t Surrender To Nigeria Police – Wanted Briton, Wynne, Says He’ll Be Tutored Or Killed

The British national, recently declared wanted by the Nigerian Police, Andrew Wynne, has said that he will not surrender over fear being tortured or killed.

Recall that Wynne, including a Nigerian citizen, identified as Lucky Obiyan, were accused of allegedly attempting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu by funding recent protests against bad governance in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Briton had denied the allegations and accused the police of not extending an invitation to him.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Come Out, If You Have Nothing To Hide – Police Tell Briton Accused Of Attempting To Overthrow Tinubu’s Govt

Reacting on Tuesday, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, insisted that the police had invited Wynne and gave him ample opportunity to come forward and prove his innocence.

But speaking in an interview with PUNCH on Wednesday, Wynne said that he would not be alive if he surrendered to the police.

He said: “The police say, if I am innocent I should give myself up. I am innocent. Like Yomi, for example, Yomi is completely innocent, give myself up and be tortured?

“I mean, it’s beyond fear, isn’t it? Yomi is my son and he’s completely innocent and was tortured for three days.

“And the police expect me to come back to Nigeria and be tortured? My fear is I would not be alive. It’s not about fear of torture and being beaten up by the police, it’s fear for my life. I don’t think I would survive the year if I came back to Nigeria.”